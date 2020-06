Screaming a big thank you to all you guys who remembered #Bionic’s 10 year anniversary last week. I saw all your posts and sweet messages and I’m eternally grateful, but celebrating last week just didn’t seem right, with such an important revolution just beginning, as we fight for #BlackLivesMatter. This week I promise to share some celebratory memories with you all, while continuing the fight. Stay tuned!

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jun 15, 2020 at 10:20am PDT