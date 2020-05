Что происходит с кожей врачей, работающих на передовой COVID-19

To our doctors and nurses on the frontline, saving our lives and risking theirs – I thank you and I applaud you. I’d like to help ease your discomfort and am offering any medical professional fighting COVID-19 and suffering from #PPE-induced skin issues a free telederm visit. Text me if you’d like to video-conference with me. I will assess and provide my dermatological assessment so that you can mend quickly and safely. In your text to 347-881-3392 (secure phone line), please include your (1) Full name (2) DOB (3) Picture of your healthcare ID (4) Preferred date/time for the appointment You will receive via text a link to join a secure teledermatology visit with me that you can view directly from your smartphone.

A post shared by Orit Markowitz, MD (@oritmarkowitzmd) on Apr 2, 2020 at 1:22pm PDT