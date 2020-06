P U L L U P: Morning ig fam. Diversity is a strength, not a threat It’s amazing the support we’ve seen for #BlackLivesMatter over the last few days but let’s keep the momentum going. This is just the beginning. We’re not going to dismantle in a week, racism that has been in-built for decades and it’s going to take more than posting black squares on the feed. Let’s keep calling out BS where we see it. Here for @jackieaina ‘s call for brands to #pulluporshutup PS: I shared in my stories my example of a brand that needs to do better when it comes to matching up their actions with their words...

A post shared by Lydia Epangue (@artbecomesyou) on Jun 3, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT