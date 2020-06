QUARANTINED BEAUTY Staying hydrated, exfoliated and glowing during this time. I’ve really been focusing on my overall concerns of my skin and taking the time to address them. Using this LED mask from @drdennisgross to firm the skin, stimulate collagen and even helps the overall tone of the skin. You know i had to capture the moment!

A post shared by ALEXX MAYO (@iwantalexx) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:49pm PDT