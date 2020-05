Тренд "залишайся вдома": макіяж і манікюр, як методи боротьби проти коронавірусу

Do it for all the professionals who don’t have that choice. For the elderly. For the immunocompromised. For those with pre-existing conditions. Do it so we can flatten the curve. Stay home. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a disposable tissue. Take it seriously and be safe. ️ (Not really a makeup-focused post but for those asking: I drew the letters using the @hauslabs eye-lie-ner in Punk, used @fentybeauty’s Uninvited Stunna Lip paint all over, used @colourpop açai face milk to clean the lines and carve out the letters completely, @anastasiabeverlyhills foundation around it. It took too many hours and it isn’t super neat but the message is important. Thanks for sharing it!)

