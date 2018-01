Біатлон: українка Варвинець втратила перемогу у гонці-переслідуванні на Чемпіонаті Європи

It's another fantastic performance from Chloe Chevalier who takes gold in the pursuit ahead of Iryna Varvynets - big just for @FedFranceSki's Julia Simon who goes from 29th to bronze. #OECH



Rewatch the entire women's pursuit from #RID18 on https://t.co/8C6574JfeP pic.twitter.com/tMpx5gxHIW