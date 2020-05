Нігерійка народила дитину на борту літака під час репатріації з Еміратів: деталі

Video:

EVACUATION@nidcom_gov and @NCDCgov officials addressing the 256 evacuees from Dubai, UAE today 6th of May, 2020 at the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport Lagos via @emirates.



They are all expected to be on 14 days of compulsory isolation.

All tested ”Negative” of #COVIDー19. pic.twitter.com/Hdq1UUkUQO