Как ухаживать за собой и поддерживать физическую форму в домашних условиях

AT HOME CARDIO⁣ #BBGathome #SWEATathome⁣ One request I’m getting a lot at the moment is for cardio options you can complete at home. For the ladies asking, YES you can march on the spot or run up and down your hallway, but for me the BEST way to get a great cardio workout is by incorporating exercises I know are really going to get my heart rate up INTO my circuit training. Save this workout and try it today. ⁣ ⁣ Circuit 1⁣ Jump Squat - 10 reps ⁣ Mountain Climber - 30 reps (15 each side)⁣ Burpee - 10 reps ⁣ Skipping (or Air Skips) - 50 reps ⁣ ⁣ Circuit 2 ⁣ Snap Jump - 10 reps ⁣ High Knees - 30 reps ⁣ Double Pulse Squat - 10 reps ⁣ Jumping Jacks - 20 reps ⁣ ⁣ Try to complete as many laps of each circuit as possible in 7 minutes, then repeat! You’ve got this. ⁣ ⁣ www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGatHome⁣ ⁣ #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBG2020 #BBGcommunity #fitnessvideo #athomeworkout #athomecardio

