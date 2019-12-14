Дуа Ліпа представила нову пісню Future Nostalgia

Популярна британська співачка албанського походження Дуа Ліпа презентувала новий трек на пісню Future Nostalgia, який ввійде в однойменний альбом артистки.

Відео з композицією було опубліковане на офіційному ютуб-каналі Дуа Ліпи у п'ятницю, 13 грудня. Реліз нового альбому Future Nostalgia планується на початку 2020 року.

Однойменна композиція записана у стилі "80-х" і має диско звучання. Напередодні британка приголомшила своїм першим синглом Don’t Start Now, який відразу став хітом і потрапив у топ-40 американського Billboard Hot 100.

Дуа Ліпа – Future Nostalgia: слухайте пісню

Це невеликий сюрприз для вас напередодні нового року. Я записала його з Джеффом Баскера і Кларенсом Коффі-молодшим. Трек грайливий і кумедний, і ми не дуже серйозно підійшли до роботи над ним, але нам він так сподобався, що не можемо їм не поділитися,

– зазначила Дуа Ліпа в інстаграмі.

Дуа Ліпа – Future Nostalgia: текст пісні англійською

You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game

Like modern architecture, John Lautner coming your way

I know you like this beat ’cause Jeff’s been doin’ the damn thing

You wanna turn it up loud, Future Nostalgia is the name

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

Can’t be a rolling stone if you live in a glass house

You keep on talking that talk, one day, you’re gonna blast out

You can’t be bitter if I’m out here showing my face

You want one now looks like, let me give you a taste

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this

You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this

I can’t build you up if you ain’t tough enough

I can’t teach a man how to wear his pants

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

My sound, my sound, my sound

(Future nostalgia)