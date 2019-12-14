Дуа Ліпа представила нову пісню Future Nostalgia

84 Читать новость на русском
Дуа Ліпа / Instagram / @dualipa

Популярна британська співачка албанського походження Дуа Ліпа презентувала новий трек на пісню Future Nostalgia, який ввійде в однойменний альбом артистки.

Відео з композицією було опубліковане на офіційному ютуб-каналі Дуа Ліпи у п'ятницю, 13 грудня. Реліз нового альбому Future Nostalgia планується на початку 2020 року. 

Читайте також: Тіна Кароль записала дуетну пісню "Вільна" з солісткою гурту The Hardkiss: прем'єра кліпу

Однойменна композиція записана у стилі "80-х" і має диско звучання. Напередодні британка приголомшила своїм першим синглом Don’t Start Now, який відразу став хітом і потрапив у топ-40 американського Billboard Hot 100.

Дуа Ліпа – Future Nostalgia: слухайте пісню

Це невеликий сюрприз для вас напередодні нового року. Я записала його з Джеффом Баскера і Кларенсом Коффі-молодшим. Трек грайливий і кумедний, і ми не дуже серйозно підійшли до роботи над ним, але нам він так сподобався, що не можемо їм не поділитися,
– зазначила Дуа Ліпа в інстаграмі.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Допис, поширений FUTURE NOSTALGIA 2020 (@dualipa)

 

Дуа Ліпа – Future Nostalgia: текст пісні англійською

You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game

Like modern architecture, John Lautner coming your way

I know you like this beat ’cause Jeff’s been doin’ the damn thing

You wanna turn it up loud, Future Nostalgia is the name

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

 

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

 

Can’t be a rolling stone if you live in a glass house

You keep on talking that talk, one day, you’re gonna blast out

You can’t be bitter if I’m out here showing my face

You want one now looks like, let me give you a taste

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

 

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

 

You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this

You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this

I can’t build you up if you ain’t tough enough

I can’t teach a man how to wear his pants

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

 

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

My sound, my sound, my sound

(Future nostalgia)

 

 

Санкції США проти "Північного потоку-2": чому від цього виграє Україна
сьогодні
3138
Автор: Анастасія Манюхіна
Теги: LifeStyle Музика
Коментарі
powered by lun.ua
Якщо Ви виявили помилку на цій сторінці, виділіть її та натисніть Ctrl+Enter
Коментарі
Публікації
13 грудня 17:51 Куди піти в Києві на вихідних: афіша на 13-15 грудня
Уляна Журба 199
13 грудня 13:00 Перша модниця України: якими образами відзначилась Олена Зеленська у 2019 році
Юлія Михайлова 4634
13 грудня 09:00 10 найкращих фільмів про Новий Рік та Різдво: яскрава добірка для дітей
Марта Вересюк 1109
12 грудня 21:31 "Спинка" для кролика: хто став прототипом Джессіки Реббіт із культового фільму-фентезі
Юлія Девда 1114
12 грудня 19:15 Як дізнатись ім'я нареченого або містичні ворожіння на Андрія у домашніх умовах
Юліана Вінтюк 12817
Новини
Більше новин
Залиште відгук