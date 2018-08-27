MELOVIN представив нову танцювальну пісню That's Your Role
Співак MELOVIN, який представляв Україну на Євробаченні-2018, презентував в мережі новий трек "That's Your Role".
Пісню опублікована на YouTube-каналі виконавця.
У новому треку помітно, як MELOVIN дещо відійшов від звичного стилю. Його нова пісня енергійна та з бадьорим ритмом.
MELOVIN – That's Your Role: відео
Текст пісні MELOVIN – That's Your Role
We're not just bodies you hide
Under the groun-de
We're not the flowers you cut
So you look lovely You can't just do what you want without the consequence
Never knew never knew never knew I'd say hence
If they wanna take
your voice - Must take your soul
If they gonna take
your soul - Well not today
I'm not the kind of guy who'll handle this alone
If you wanna play - it's time and that's your role
Sometimes it's bigger than us Sometimes it's louder
We all have faith on our hearts
We all have power
Out thoughts are oriented towards the happiness
Never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew
I'd say hence