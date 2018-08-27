18:19
27 серп 2018
USD
...
EUR
...
Created with Sketch.
Архів
Курси валют
USD
EUR
детальніше
Погода
Київ
19°C
32°C 16°C
  • вівторок
    31°C 15°C
  • середа
    25°C 17°C
  • четвер
    24°C 14°C
детальніше
youtube @24
Loading...
google @24
RSS СТРІЧКА
Загальний RSS
+feedly
Топ новини
+feedly
Відео новини
+feedly
Дивись онлайн онлайн
укр
ДЖОН МАККЕЙН ВІЙНА НА ДОНБАСІ ОЛЕГ СЕНЦОВ УКРАЇНІ – 27
Пряма трансляція на
Останні випуски
Вєсті Кремля. Слівкі. Путін і німецьке порно. "Ігорьок" Калашнікова
Вєсті Кремля
18:54, 25 серпня
Вєсті.UA. Жир. Два путінських фаберже. Док Поплавський
Вєсті.UA
17:27, 25 серпня
Чому екс-власник "Мрії" Гута хоче підставити колишнього працівника агрохолдингу
ЦРУ
09:00, 24 серпня
"Дно і сором": чому з Верховної Ради хочуть вигнати журналістів
Підсумки дна
13:00, 16 липня
Згадати Все. Жіночі зачіски
Згадати все
13:21, 25 серпня
Телеканал новин 24 Новини Новини України
ДЖОН МАККЕЙН ВІЙНА НА ДОНБАСІ ОЛЕГ СЕНЦОВ УКРАЇНІ – 27

MELOVIN представив нову танцювальну пісню That's Your Role

213 Читать новость на русском
MELOVIN
MELOVIN / Фото з соцмереж

Співак MELOVIN, який представляв Україну на Євробаченні-2018, презентував в мережі новий трек "That's Your Role".

Пісню опублікована на YouTube-каналі виконавця.

Читайте також: На вулицях окупованого Сімферополя заспівали пісню "Океану Ельзи": відео

У новому треку помітно, як MELOVIN дещо відійшов від звичного стилю. Його нова пісня енергійна та з бадьорим ритмом.

MELOVIN – That's Your Role: відео

Текст пісні MELOVIN – That's Your Role

We're not just bodies you hide

Under the groun-de

We're not the flowers you cut

So you look lovely You can't just do what you want without the consequence

Never knew never knew never knew I'd say hence

If they wanna take

your voice - Must take your soul

If they gonna take

your soul - Well not today

I'm not the kind of guy who'll handle this alone

If you wanna play - it's time and that's your role 

Sometimes it's bigger than us Sometimes it's louder

We all have faith on our hearts

We all have power

Out thoughts are oriented towards the happiness

Never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew

I'd say hence

Теги: Новини України LifeStyle Музика MELOVIN
Джерело: 24 Канал
powered by lun.ua
Новини за сьогодні
Якщо Ви виявили помилку на цій сторінці, виділіть її та натисніть Ctrl+Enter
Коментарі
Публікації
Маккейн – не герой, а хабарі – це нормально: новий стрес-тест для США від Трампа
сьогодні, 18:01 Маккейн – не герой, а хабарі – це нормально: новий стрес-тест для США від Трампа
Борис Немировський
Незаконні труси: що не так зі споживчим кошиком українця?
сьогодні, 17:01 Незаконні труси: що не так зі споживчим кошиком українця?
Михайло Поживанов
Антипатія між Маккейном і Трампом не вщухла навіть після смерті сенатора, – CNN
сьогодні, 15:30 Антипатія між Маккейном і Трампом не вщухла навіть після смерті сенатора, – CNN
Джон МакКейн був захисником України задовго до Революції Гідності
сьогодні, 15:05 Джон МакКейн був захисником України задовго до Революції Гідності
Блог Соцмережі
Франко і жінки: відверто про особисте життя письменника
сьогодні, 14:00 Франко і жінки: відверто про особисте життя письменника
Настя Сукач 8784
КАРТА СИТУАЦІЇ НА ДОНБАСІ. 19 ЛЮТОГО (Інфографіка)
 19 лютого 2015 , 13:34
На Волині знайшли найбільше у світі родовище нафти
 1 квітня 2016 , 16:08 90
Російські війська перегрупувалися біля кордону з Україною
15 березня 2014 , 09:35
На Прикарпатті бурхливий потік змив частину ресторану: відео
 1 липня , 15:58
Як Зозуля отримав теплий прийом у Севільї від фанатів "Бетіса": "Романе, це твій дім"
 4 лютого 2017 , 00:20
"Динамо" – "Шахтар": біле божевілля від київських ультрас
 23 квітня 2017 , 10:07
Новини
Більше новин
При цитуванні і використанні будь-яких матеріалів в Інтернеті відкриті для пошукових систем гіперпосилання
не нижче першого абзацу на Телеканал новини «24» — обов’язкові.
Цитування і використання матеріалів у оффлайн-медіа, Мобільних додатках, SmartTV можливе лише з письмової згоди Телеканалу новин «24».
Матеріали з маркуванням «Реклама» публікуються на правах реклами.
Усі права захищені. © 2005—2017, ПрАТ «Телерадіокомпанія “Люкс”», Телеканал новин «24»

Made by
Залиште відгук