MELOVIN представив нову танцювальну пісню That's Your Role

Співак MELOVIN, який представляв Україну на Євробаченні-2018, презентував в мережі новий трек "That's Your Role".

Пісню опублікована на YouTube-каналі виконавця.

У новому треку помітно, як MELOVIN дещо відійшов від звичного стилю. Його нова пісня енергійна та з бадьорим ритмом.

MELOVIN – That's Your Role: відео

Текст пісні MELOVIN – That's Your Role

We're not just bodies you hide

Under the groun-de

We're not the flowers you cut

So you look lovely You can't just do what you want without the consequence

Never knew never knew never knew I'd say hence

If they wanna take

your voice - Must take your soul

If they gonna take

your soul - Well not today

I'm not the kind of guy who'll handle this alone

If you wanna play - it's time and that's your role

Sometimes it's bigger than us Sometimes it's louder

We all have faith on our hearts

We all have power

Out thoughts are oriented towards the happiness

Never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew

I'd say hence