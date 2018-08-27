10:10
28 авг 2018
USD
...
EUR
...
Created with Sketch.
Архив
Курси валют
USD
EUR
подробнее
Погода
Киев
28°C
29°C 14°C
  • среда
    25°C 17°C
  • четверг
    24°C 14°C
  • пятница
    25°C 12°C
подробнее
youtube @24
Loading...
google @24
RSS ЛЕНТА
Общий RSS
+feedly
Топ новости
+feedly
Видео новости
+feedly
Смотри онлайн онлайн
рус
ДЖОН МАККЕЙН ВОЙНА НА ДОНБАССЕ ОЛЕГ СЕНЦОВ УКРАИНЕ – 27
Прямая трансляция на
Последние выпуски
Вести Кремля. Кокаиновая Россия. Фейл путинского холуя
Вєсті Кремля
21:11, 27 августа
Вести.UA. Кинозвезда Гройсман. Адские поезда в Россию
Вєсті.UA
20:07, 27 августа
Вкрав гроші і втік: екс-власник "Мрії" Гута хоче підставити колишнього працівника агрохолдингу
ЦРУ
09:00, 24 августа
"Дно і сором": чому з Верховної Ради хочуть вигнати журналістів
Підсумки дна
13:00, 16 июля
Вспомнить Все. Женские прически
Згадати все
13:29, 25 августа
Телеканал новостей 24 Новости Новости Украины
ДЖОН МАККЕЙН ВОЙНА НА ДОНБАССЕ ОЛЕГ СЕНЦОВ УКРАИНЕ – 27

MELOVIN представил новую танцевальную песню That's Your Role

87 Читати новину українською
MELOVIN
MELOVIN / Соцсети

Певец MELOVIN, который представлял Украину на Евровидении-2018, представил в сети новый трек "That's Your Role".

Песню опубликована на YouTube-канале исполнителя.

Читайте также: На улицах оккупированного Симферополя спели песню "Океана Эльзы": видео

В новом треке заметно, как MELOVIN несколько отошел от привычного стиля. Его новая песня энергичная и с бодрым ритмом.

MELOVIN – That's Your Role: видео

Текст песни MELOVIN – That's Your Role

We're not just bodies you hide

Under the groun-de

We're not the flowers you cut

So you look lovely You can't just do what you want without the consequence

Never knew never knew never knew I'd say hence

If they wanna take

your voice - Must take your soul

If they gonna take

your soul - Well not today

I'm not the kind of guy who'll handle this alone

If you wanna play - it's time and that's your role 

Sometimes it's bigger than us Sometimes it's louder

We all have faith on our hearts

We all have power

Out thoughts are oriented towards the happiness

Never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew never knew

I'd say hence

Теги: Новости Украины LifeStyle Музыка MELOVIN
Источник: 24 Канал
powered by lun.ua
Новости за 27 августа
Если Вы обнаружили ошибку на этой странице, выделите ее и нажмите Ctrl+Enter
Комментарии
Публикации
Нове табло у метрополітені обійдеться українцям від 11 до 140 мільйонів гривень
сегодня, 08:41 Нове табло у метрополітені обійдеться українцям від 11 до 140 мільйонів гривень
Ольга Бродська
Как "заякорить" транзитные инвестиции в зеленую энергетику Украины
27 августа, 22:01 Как "заякорить" транзитные инвестиции в зеленую энергетику Украины
Максим Єфімов
Кто такой Павел Дуров: основатель ВКонтакте и Telegram, что утер нос Кремлю
27 августа, 21:01 Кто такой Павел Дуров: основатель ВКонтакте и Telegram, что утер нос Кремлю
Как украинские ІТ-специалисты могут зарабатывать 800 тысяч долларов: интервью с Енди Трибой
27 августа, 20:01 Как украинские ІТ-специалисты могут зарабатывать 800 тысяч долларов: интервью с Енди Трибой
Яніна Ткачук
Завершить нельзя продолжить: Порошенко хочет отсрочить выборы президента?
27 августа, 19:01 Завершить нельзя продолжить: Порошенко хочет отсрочить выборы президента?
Інна Жолобович
Выходные дни-2018: календарь праздников в Украине
 19 июля , 14:06
Как получить биометрический заграничный паспорт: процедура, цены, нюансы
 4 июня , 14:02
Первое заседание "правительства камикадзе". Как это было
 27 февраля 2014 , 21:11 18
Наливайченко обещает рассекретить резонансные материалы
 18 июня 2015 , 10:06
Врач сборной Украины объяснил большое количество шприцев на базе: В делегации были не только футболисты
 6 июля 2016 , 10:15
Пеле, Месси и еще 8 топ-игроков из Книги рекордов Гиннеса
 29 января 2017 , 11:27
Новости
Больше новостей
При цитировании и использовании любых материалов в Интернете открытые для поисковых систем гиперссылки
не ниже первого абзаца на Телеканал новостей «24» - обязательные.
Цитирование и использование материалов в оффлайн-медиа, мобильных приложениях , SmartTV возможно только с письменного согласия Телеканала новостей "24".
Материалы с маркировкой «Реклама» публикуются на правах рекламы.
Все права защищены. © 2005-2017, ЗАО «Телерадиокомпания" Люкс "», Телеканал новостей «24»

Made by
Залиште відгук