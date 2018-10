Сестры Киченок с победы стартовали на малом Итоговом турнире

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok won their first match with 7-6, 3-6, 11-9! "The game is very tight. Focusing point by point, I am very happy that we won that." said Lyudmyla Kichenok.#WTAEliteTrophy #ShineinZhuhai #Zhuhai pic.twitter.com/ugANusyF2t