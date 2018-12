Украинец Зинченко выйдет в стартовом составе "Манчестер Сити" на матч 1/4 Кубка лиги

It's that time!



Your @HaysWorldwide quarter-final Carabao Cup team...



CITY XI | Muric, Walker, Stones, Aguero (C), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Foden, Garcia, Diaz



SUBS | Ederson, Sterling, Gundogan, Delph, Jesus, Sandler, Nmecha#lcfcvcity pic.twitter.com/8K2HCTqCx6