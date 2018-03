Венера Милосская получила новые руки – все ради благородной цели

At the time when statues of Communist icon Lenin, social reformer Periyar, Jana Sangh founder Mukherjee and Ambedkar are vandalized in #India, a charity (@HI_france) gives Venus de Milo prosthetic arms in #French #BodyCantWait campaign https://t.co/B5Kj6bmMaj pic.twitter.com/Dll0yxMR3k