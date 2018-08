Самый яркий звездопад года Персеиды: впечатляющие фото и видео из соцсетей

.

Those @ntwales #sunflower fields, bathed in light from the #milkyway #mars and #saturn

.

.

Bonus #perseid meteor too #perseids .

.

As if #rhossili could be more magical than it is by day? .

.#wales #walesonline #igersswansea #gower #capturingbritain #explorewales #explor… pic.twitter.com/KOKDc1Y64c