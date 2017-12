Шер заступилася за Меріл Стріп, яку звинувачують у дружбі з Вайнштейном

Must Say This No Matter The COST.5wks After Cesarian Section,I Saw Meryl Run Towards Young Woman Being

VICIOUSLY ATTACKED BY

GIGANTIC MAN.He Yelled & Ran At Meryl,But She Wouldn’t

STOP.MERYL RISKED HER LIFE 2 SAVE A YOUNG WOMAN,A

“STRANGER”..MS IS A WOMAN

OF HONOR.#SheDidntKnow