Міжпланетна станція OSIRIS-REx зустрінеться з астероїдом Бенну

Tomorrow's the day for our @OSIRISREx spacecraft's rendezvous with near-Earth asteroid Bennu! It'll study Bennu for over two years, before collecting & returning a sample back to Earth. How to watch the approach live starting at 11:45am ET: https://t.co/7lgTMWTUsZ #WelcomeToBennu pic.twitter.com/4lWQo8VYKU