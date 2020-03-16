24 Канал Lifestyle Здоров'я Спорт Смачно Дизайн Афіша Auto Інвестиції Освіта Likar Сім'я Покер
Найкращі видавці ігор 2019 року за версією Metacritic

Найкращі видавці ігор 2019 року / Unsplash

Майже всі нагороди в ігровій індустрії за 2019 рік офіційно роздали, а оцінки тайтлів прижилися, а тому агрегатор рецензій Metacritic опублікував новий рейтинг. Адміністрація сайту підготувала топ-40 найкращих видавців ігор. Рейтинг базується на якості релізів, які випускали студії.

Рейтинг найкращих видавців

У рейтинг потрапили видавці з п'ятьма і більше релізами за 2019 рік. Місця в списку розподіляли в залежності від відгуків критиків на ігри компаній. В першу чергу враховували середній бал на Metacritic, а також співвідношення негативних і позитивних відгуків.

Перше місце посіла 505 Games, яка випустила одну з найтитулованіших ігор року – Control. У топ-3 також увійшли Activision Blizzard і Nintendo. Microsoft виявилася на сьомій позиції, обійшовши свого консольного конкурента Sony на 15 пунктів.

Топ-40 видавців ігор
Місце Назва студії Ігри компанії
1 505 Games Control
2 Activision Blizzard Серія Call of Duty
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
3 Nintendo Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Super Mario Maker 2 
4 Paradox Age of Wonders: Planetfall
5 Capcom Resident Evil 2
Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne
6 Annapurna Interactive Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
7 Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft Studios) Ori and the Blind Forest
Crackdown 3
8 Humble Bundle Slay the Spire
9 Square Enix Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition
Left Alive
10 Devolver Digital Downwell
GORN
Ape Out
Absolver
Metal Wolf Chaos
11 Focus Home A Plague Tale: Innocence
12 Take-Two WWE 2K20
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
The Outer Worlds
Red Dead Redemption 2
13 Electronic Arts FIFA 20
Anthem
Sea of Solitude
Need for Speed
Apex Legends 
14 Ubisoft Trials Rising
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
15 Team17 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Blasphemous
16 Spike Chunsoft Steins: Gate Elite
17 Koei Tecmo Games
18 SEGA Total War: Three Kingdoms
19 Bandai Namco Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
20 Konami Rogue Corps
PES
21 Idea Factory Date-A-Live: Rio Reincarnation
22 Sony Death Stranding
MLB The Show 19
23 PQube Songbird Symphony
24 Marvelous (XSEED Games) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
25 tinyBuild Streets of Rogue
26 Iceberg Interactive Still There
27 Koch Media (Deep Silver) Metro Exodus
28 Digerati Distribution Omensight: Definitive Edition
Stories: The Path of Destinies
29 THQ Nordic Wreckfest
30 Bethesda DOOM 3
31 NIS America Disgaea 4 Complete+
32 Daedalic Entertainment Goodbye Deponia
Silence
33 QubicGames Blazing Beaks
34 Curve Digital For the King
35 Plug In Digital Ghost of a Tale
Bury Me, My Love
36 Ratalaika Games Sagebrush
Warlock's Tower
37 Bigben Interactive The Sinking City
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
38 1C Company Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
Eternity: The Last Unicorn
39 Headup Games The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
40 Merge Games Crimson Keep
Mainlining

Інші відзнаки ігор 

Екшен Control вийшов в серпні 2019 року і отримав масу позитивних відгуків і кілька нагород від престижних ігрових премій. Наприклад, на The Game Awards вона перемогла в номінації "Найкращий арт-дірекшн", а на DICE Awards забрала відразу чотири призи. Бойовик Remedy Entertainment також потрапив в шорт-листи відразу 11 категорій BAFTA Games Awards 2020.

Більше новин, що стосуються подій зі світу технологій, ґаджетів, штучного інтелекту, а також космосу читайте у розділі Техно

