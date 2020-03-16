Найкращі видавці ігор 2019 року за версією Metacritic
Майже всі нагороди в ігровій індустрії за 2019 рік офіційно роздали, а оцінки тайтлів прижилися, а тому агрегатор рецензій Metacritic опублікував новий рейтинг. Адміністрація сайту підготувала топ-40 найкращих видавців ігор. Рейтинг базується на якості релізів, які випускали студії.
Рейтинг найкращих видавців
У рейтинг потрапили видавці з п'ятьма і більше релізами за 2019 рік. Місця в списку розподіляли в залежності від відгуків критиків на ігри компаній. В першу чергу враховували середній бал на Metacritic, а також співвідношення негативних і позитивних відгуків.
Перше місце посіла 505 Games, яка випустила одну з найтитулованіших ігор року – Control. У топ-3 також увійшли Activision Blizzard і Nintendo. Microsoft виявилася на сьомій позиції, обійшовши свого консольного конкурента Sony на 15 пунктів.
|Місце
|Назва студії
|Ігри компанії
|1
|505 Games
|Control
|2
|Activision Blizzard
|Серія Call of Duty
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|3
|Nintendo
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Super Mario Maker 2
|4
|Paradox
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall
|5
|Capcom
|Resident Evil 2
Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne
|6
|Annapurna Interactive
|Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
|7
|Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft Studios)
|Ori and the Blind Forest
Crackdown 3
|8
|Humble Bundle
|Slay the Spire
|9
|Square Enix
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition
Left Alive
|10
|Devolver Digital
|Downwell
GORN
Ape Out
Absolver
Metal Wolf Chaos
|11
|Focus Home
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|12
|Take-Two
|WWE 2K20
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
The Outer Worlds
Red Dead Redemption 2
|13
|Electronic Arts
|FIFA 20
Anthem
Sea of Solitude
Need for Speed
Apex Legends
|14
|Ubisoft
|Trials Rising
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
|15
|Team17
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Blasphemous
|16
|Spike Chunsoft
|Steins: Gate Elite
|17
|Koei Tecmo Games
|–
|18
|SEGA
|Total War: Three Kingdoms
|19
|Bandai Namco
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|20
|Konami
|Rogue Corps
PES
|21
|Idea Factory
|Date-A-Live: Rio Reincarnation
|22
|Sony
|Death Stranding
MLB The Show 19
|23
|PQube
|Songbird Symphony
|24
|Marvelous (XSEED Games)
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|25
|tinyBuild
|Streets of Rogue
|26
|Iceberg Interactive
|Still There
|27
|Koch Media (Deep Silver)
|Metro Exodus
|28
|Digerati Distribution
|Omensight: Definitive Edition
Stories: The Path of Destinies
|29
|THQ Nordic
|Wreckfest
|30
|Bethesda
|DOOM 3
|31
|NIS America
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|32
|Daedalic Entertainment
|Goodbye Deponia
Silence
|33
|QubicGames
|Blazing Beaks
|34
|Curve Digital
|For the King
|35
|Plug In Digital
|Ghost of a Tale
Bury Me, My Love
|36
|Ratalaika Games
|Sagebrush
Warlock's Tower
|37
|Bigben Interactive
|The Sinking City
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|38
|1C Company
|Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
Eternity: The Last Unicorn
|39
|Headup Games
|The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
|40
|Merge Games
|Crimson Keep
Mainlining
Інші відзнаки ігор
