Найкращі видавці ігор 2019 року за версією Metacritic

Місце Назва студії Ігри компанії

1 505 Games Control

2 Activision Blizzard Серія Call of Duty

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

3 Nintendo Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Super Mario Maker 2

4 Paradox Age of Wonders: Planetfall

5 Capcom Resident Evil 2

Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne

6 Annapurna Interactive Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

7 Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft Studios) Ori and the Blind Forest

Crackdown 3

8 Humble Bundle Slay the Spire

9 Square Enix Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition

Left Alive

10 Devolver Digital Downwell

GORN

Ape Out

Absolver

Metal Wolf Chaos

11 Focus Home A Plague Tale: Innocence

12 Take-Two WWE 2K20

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

The Outer Worlds

Red Dead Redemption 2

13 Electronic Arts FIFA 20

Anthem

Sea of Solitude

Need for Speed

Apex Legends

14 Ubisoft Trials Rising

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

15 Team17 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Blasphemous

16 Spike Chunsoft Steins: Gate Elite

17 Koei Tecmo Games –

18 SEGA Total War: Three Kingdoms

19 Bandai Namco Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

20 Konami Rogue Corps

PES

21 Idea Factory Date-A-Live: Rio Reincarnation

22 Sony Death Stranding

MLB The Show 19

23 PQube Songbird Symphony

24 Marvelous (XSEED Games) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

25 tinyBuild Streets of Rogue

26 Iceberg Interactive Still There

27 Koch Media (Deep Silver) Metro Exodus

28 Digerati Distribution Omensight: Definitive Edition

Stories: The Path of Destinies

29 THQ Nordic Wreckfest

30 Bethesda DOOM 3

31 NIS America Disgaea 4 Complete+

32 Daedalic Entertainment Goodbye Deponia

Silence

33 QubicGames Blazing Beaks

34 Curve Digital For the King

35 Plug In Digital Ghost of a Tale

Bury Me, My Love

36 Ratalaika Games Sagebrush

Warlock's Tower

37 Bigben Interactive The Sinking City

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

38 1C Company Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

Eternity: The Last Unicorn

39 Headup Games The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia