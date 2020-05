Останній у 2020 році Супермісяць: яскраві фото з соцмереж

A different type of Supermoon photo Wanted to try and capture the Supermoon last night in a more unique way than what you usually see, so I grabbed a mirror I had in my wardrobe and my sister's arm. And now we are left with this. • • • • • #photooftheday #photography #instalike #supermoon#instagram #car #summer #flower #followforfollowback #nikon #500px #adobephotoshop #ireland #dublin #astrophotography #nikon_photography_ #nikonphotography #fullflowersupermoon #moon #astrophotography #mirror #vscocam

A post shared by Jonathon Lynam Photography (@jl.d40) on May 8, 2020 at 3:22am PDT