У Сомалі авіаударом вбили заступника лідера терористів "Ісламської держави"

#Puntland Security Minister Abdisamad Mohamed Galan told VOA Somali that the deputy leader of ISIS militant group in Puntland was killed in an airstrike.



He added that Abdihakin Dhoqob who believed to be the deputy of Abdulkadir Mumin was targeted near Iskushuban town in Bari. pic.twitter.com/0YDPFb7ub2