Лучшие издатели игр 2019 года по версии Metacritic

Почти все награды в игровой индустрии за 2019 год официально раздали, а оценки тайтлов прижились, а потому агрегатор рецензий Metacritic опубликовал новый рейтинг. Администрация сайта подготовила топ-40 лучших издателей игр. Рейтинг базируется на качестве релизов, которые выпускали студии.

Рейтинг лучших издателей

В рейтинг попали издатели с пятью и более релизами за 2019 год. Места в списке распределяли в зависимости от отзывов критиков на игры компаний. В первую очередь учитывали средний балл на Metacritic, а также соотношение отрицательных и положительных отзывов.

Первое место заняла 505 Games, которая выпустила одну из самых титулованных игр года – Control. В топ-3 также вошли Activision Blizzard и Nintendo. Microsoft оказалась на седьмой позиции, обойдя своего консольного конкурента Sony на 15 пунктов.

Топ-40 видавців ігор
Место Название студии Игры компании
1 505 Games Control
2 Activision Blizzard Серія Call of Duty
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
3 Nintendo Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Super Mario Maker 2 
4 Paradox Age of Wonders: Planetfall
5 Capcom Resident Evil 2
Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne
6 Annapurna Interactive Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
7 Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft Studios) Ori and the Blind Forest
Crackdown 3
8 Humble Bundle Slay the Spire
9 Square Enix Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition
Left Alive
10 Devolver Digital Downwell
GORN
Ape Out
Absolver
Metal Wolf Chaos
11 Focus Home A Plague Tale: Innocence
12 Take-Two WWE 2K20
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
The Outer Worlds
Red Dead Redemption 2
13 Electronic Arts FIFA 20
Anthem
Sea of Solitude
Need for Speed
Apex Legends 
14 Ubisoft Trials Rising
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
15 Team17 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Blasphemous
16 Spike Chunsoft Steins: Gate Elite
17 Koei Tecmo Games
18 SEGA Total War: Three Kingdoms
19 Bandai Namco Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
20 Konami Rogue Corps
PES
21 Idea Factory Date-A-Live: Rio Reincarnation
22 Sony Death Stranding
MLB The Show 19
23 PQube Songbird Symphony
24 Marvelous (XSEED Games) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
25 tinyBuild Streets of Rogue
26 Iceberg Interactive Still There
27 Koch Media (Deep Silver) Metro Exodus
28 Digerati Distribution Omensight: Definitive Edition
Stories: The Path of Destinies
29 THQ Nordic Wreckfest
30 Bethesda DOOM 3
31 NIS America Disgaea 4 Complete+
32 Daedalic Entertainment Goodbye Deponia
Silence
33 QubicGames Blazing Beaks
34 Curve Digital For the King
35 Plug In Digital Ghost of a Tale
Bury Me, My Love
36 Ratalaika Games Sagebrush
Warlock's Tower
37 Bigben Interactive The Sinking City
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
38 1C Company Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
Eternity: The Last Unicorn
39 Headup Games The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
40 Merge Games Crimson Keep
Mainlining

Другие отличия игр

Экшен Control вышел в августе 2019 и получил массу положительных отзывов и несколько наград от престижных игровых премий. Например, на The Game Awards она победила в номинации "Лучший арт-дирекшн", а на DICE Awards унесла сразу четыре приза. Боевик Remedy Entertainment также попал в шорт-лист сразу 11 категорий BAFTA Games Awards 2020.

Другие новости, касающиеся событий из мира технологий, гаджетов, искусственного интеллекта, а также космоса читайте в разделе Техно

