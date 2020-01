Скандал с Dr. Alban: почему СБУ пустила в Украину певца, выступавшего в аннексированном Крыму

Meeting ukrainian president , president Zelensky. I was banned entering Ukraine because of my previous show in the Crimea peninsula . I did not know about that , that Ukrainians don’t like it.any where but was happy to meet the president. Its just not easy or possible for me and many people to know that entering Crimea then you are breaking Ukrainian law . Many foreigners won’t know this.

