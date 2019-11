Кризис в Иране: силовики задержали более тысячи человек, отключили интернет и мобильную связь

#IranProtests update: Protesters set the seminary in Kazerun on fire last night forcing the mullahs to flee. They did the same to the IRGC-linked Ansar Bank, Tejarat Bank, Melli Bank (2 branches each) & Iran Zamin Bank, Bank Saderat.

(Video of Kazerun seminary via MEK activists) pic.twitter.com/9sd7OJZPyQ