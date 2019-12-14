Дуа Липы представила новую песню Future Nostalgia

Популярная британская певица албанского происхождения Дуа Липы презентовала новый трек на песню Future Nostalgia, который войдет в одноименный альбом артистки.

Видео с композицией было опубликовано на официальном ютуб-канале Дуа Липы в пятницу, 13 декабря. Релиз нового альбома Future Nostalgia планируется в начале 2020 года.

Одноименная композиция записана в стиле "80-х и диско звучания. Накануне британка поразила своим первым синглом don'T Start Now, который сразу стал хитом и попал в топ-40 американского Billboard Hot 100.

Дуа Липы – Future Nostalgia: слушайте песню

Это небольшой сюрприз для вас в канун нового года. Я записала его с Джеффом Баскера и Кларенсом Коффи-младшим. Трек игривый и забавный, и мы не очень серьезно подошли к работе над ним, но нам он так понравился, что не можем им не поделиться,

– отметила Дуа Липы в инстаграме.

Дуа Липы – Future Nostalgia: текст песни на английском

You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game

Like modern architecture, John Lautner coming your way

I know you like this beat ’cause Jeff’s been doin’ the damn thing

You wanna turn it up loud, Future Nostalgia is the name

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

Can’t be a rolling stone if you live in a glass house

You keep on talking that talk, one day, you’re gonna blast out

You can’t be bitter if I’m out here showing my face

You want one now looks like, let me give you a taste

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

No matter what you do, I’m gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this

You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this

I can’t build you up if you ain’t tough enough

I can’t teach a man how to wear his pants

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

I know you’re dying trying to figure me out

My name’s on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can’t handle my sound

My sound, my sound

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

My sound, my sound, my sound

(Future nostalgia)