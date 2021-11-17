Точна кількість постраждалих з вірменської сторони наразі невідома. Також 12 військових потрапили у полон.

Зауважте У Вірменії заявили про стабілізацію на кордоні з Азербайджаном

Азербайджан оприлюднив кількість загиблих

Тим часом Азербайджан повідомив про 7 загиблих. Окрім того, щонайменше 10 військових отримали поранення. Про полонених Азербайджан наразі не заявив.

Сторону продовжуються звинувачувати одна одну у розпалюванні конфлікту. Водночас визнають, що станом на 17 листопада ситуація на кордоні Вірмені та Азербайджану – стабілізувалася.

Зауважте! Голова постійної комісії парламенту Вірменії із зовнішніх відносин Едуард Агаджанян раніше заявляв, що під час боїв загинули 15 вірменських військових.

Конфлікт Вірменії та Азербайджану: останні новини

Чергове загострення на кордоні Вірменії та Азербайджану відбулося 15 листопада. Спершу у Міністерстві оборони Азербайджану заявили, що під обстріл з боку вірменської сторони потрапили населені пункти відразу у чотирьох районах.

У Міноборони Вірменії 16 листопада повідомили: "підрозділи Збройних сил Азербайджану атакували вірменські позиції".

Допис MoD of the Republic of Armenia:

According to the agreement reached through the mediation of the Russian side, the fire in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia has been stopped since 6:30pm, the situation has relatively stabilized. It should be reminded that on 16 November, at around 1 pm, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the Armenian positions located in that direction of the border. The enemy used artillery, armored vehicles, and firearms of various calibers.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the enemy has a large loss of manpower, several units of military equipment have been destroyed or taken out of service. The Armenian side also has losses.

At the moment, there are verified data about one victim, a contract soldier Meruzhan Arthur Harutyunyan born in 1991. The number of wounded is also being determined.

12 servicemen were captured. In case of new information, the Ministry of Defence will issue a corresponding message.