Єва Мендес дозволила, щоб доньки зробили їй макіяж: результат на фото

I’ve lost any control I once had. Anyway...⠀ I wanted to tell you guys about a non profit I found that seems really amazing. @dineoneone helps feed people....from families in need, to people on the front lines, seniors not being able to leave their home, and others in need at this time. If you happen to be able to donate, it’s tax deductible. If you can’t donate, please don’t worry. ⠀ Feeling helpless over here so when I find something run by good people that are really trying to help, I like to pass it on.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Amore, amore, amore

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on May 3, 2020 at 5:07pm PDT