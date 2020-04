У США жінка народила, перебуваючи в комі через COVID-19: деталі

Baby Ava is still in the NICU and i still haven’t been able to see her in person . . but so thankful for amazing nurses who send me update photos!!! @jennifer_ristau2 was able to take a pic of my baby girl for me!!! CANT WAIT TO MEET YOU my little fighter!!

