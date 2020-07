for the writing and recording of Trench i knew i needed to be home. in order to do that i needed a studio built in my basement. watching the space come to life along side of the record itself was something i wanted to share. the excuses that came with writing and recording in hotels, buses, and green rooms were no where to be found. and that pressure created a group of songs that i have become very proud of. @jennaajoseph picked all the finishes. after photos by @bradheaton

A post shared by •|i|• Ø i+! ].[ (@tylerrjoseph) on Apr 24, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT