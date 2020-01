Красуня Бех-Романчук показала фото з перших тернувань у новому році

We start training in the new year 2020 Did you start training?️ . . . . #nike #nikewomen #nikesportswear #niketraining #nikepro #athlete #athletic #sport #trackandfield #justdoit #trainingcamp #workout #training #turkey #belek #fit #jumper #longjump #stadium #work #gloriasportsarena #bekhlj

A post shared by MARYNA BEKH-ROMANCHUK (@marynabekh) on Jan 3, 2020 at 8:27am PST