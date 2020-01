Світоліна знялась у новій колекції від Nike: яскраві фото та відео

Whether or not you get around the Australian Open, please enjoy these absolutely DELIGHTFUL pictures of women’s fifth seed @elisvitolina wearing the new @nikecourt prints and Melbourne textile designer @cassbyrnes who designed them. If this isn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen all day, I’ll eat Elina’s bucket hat ?(tap for credits)

A post shared by Fashion Journal (@fashionjournalmagazine) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:15pm PST