Теракт у Північній Ірландії: оприлюднено відео вибуху

Walking along the peace wall on bishop street and a loud bang goes off. Carbomb few 100 metres away jayus shaking like a leaf hi. @derry_journal @bbcnews @bbcni @bbcnewsni #ireland #carbomb #explosion #heartbreaking

A post shared by one_man_and_his_turtle (@one_man_and_his_turtle) on Jan 19, 2019 at 12:44pm PST