Білодід зачарувала новорічною світлиною з татом: щемливе фото

As every year I post photo with my dad in judogi:) tradition ️ What I can say,2019 was difficult for me but the most important that in the end of the year I can say that I am happy! Big thanks to people who were with me and supported me, it means so much to me. I hope that 2020 will be good for me and will give me bright moments!️

