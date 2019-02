Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: компанія оголосила дату виходу міжнародної версії смартфона

We promised a game changer & here it is! The #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ phone #RedmiNote7 will launch on 28th Feb, 2019!



Mi Fans, mark the date! RT & spread the word if you want to own this beast.



PS: there are more than 7 uber cool hints in this picture. Any guesses? #ԀW8ㄣ pic.twitter.com/oVL22Pksvc