Дівчина з кішкою: неймовірні подорожі з твариною у човні

Holiday LOVE ?and heart felt best wishes from the Swell crew! Gratitude to my island family, the Champons, for all the Christmas fun and for always making us feel so welcome!! Since we fell short on time for gifts this year, we made a donation to the victims of war in Syria through the link in my profile which is matching donations until the 31st! ✌?️?

A photo posted by Captain Lizzy (@captainlizclark) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:48am PST