В Амстердаме демонтировали известную инсталляцию "I Amsterdam": фото и видео

The I amsterdam letters are on the move! They’ve been removed from Museumplein at the request of @AmsterdamNL, but you can still find them @Schiphol, as well as at festivals and events across the #AmsterdamArea. Read more: https://t.co/ydjvheHCMd ( by https://t.co/nMKKQmlA0c) pic.twitter.com/4513ejipPP