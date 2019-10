Штат США завалило аномальным снегом: впечатляющие фото, видео

In #Montana we are pretty set in our ways, when we believe in something, not much will slow us down. Just like @AndrewYang and that #YangGang soul train putting #HumanityFirst! ️ #YangGangLove #Yang2020 #MAGA2020 #YangGang2020 #SundayMorning #SundayThoughts #FreedomDividend pic.twitter.com/JH1C4fbF3F