Небезпечний ураган "Уілла" показали з космосу: вражаючі фото

Convective bursts surrounding the eye of Category 5 #Hurricane #Willa off Mexico's west coast. Winds are sustained at 160 MPH (260 KM/H). Center is approx 155 MI (250 KM) SW of Puerto Vallarta. @NHC_Pacific predicts landfall near Mazatlan on Tuesday. (@NOAASatellites GOES-East) pic.twitter.com/twA6f3ndUJ