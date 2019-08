У Чорне море увійшов корабель НАТО, Росія розпочала супровід: фото

BREAKING: #USSPorter #DDG78 started their transit into the #BlackSea. This marks the 6th time in 2019 that a #USNavy ship will be there. These deployments "...maintain the strong relationships that are necessary for regional stability." - VADM Franchettihttps://t.co/HGCTJGPkMS pic.twitter.com/KTn2O6MkIj