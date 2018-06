Фейки Кремля: Bellingcat спростувала чергову дезінформацію

Remember how Russia claims they get rid of Buk missiles more than 25 years old? Well Almaz Antey used one from 1988 in their #MH17 test in 2015. 2015-1988 = 27, so according to the Russians this missile should have already been scrapped.

