Лесные пожары охватили Бразилию, 50 километров в огне: жуткие фото

Brazil: 50 kilometre-long (31 mile) #wildfire advancing rapidly across Pantanal wetlands, one of most biodiverse regions in the world

->"Bigger than anything seen before"

8,000 fires recorded in Pantanal to 30 October, up 462% on same period last year